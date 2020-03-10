menu

WHO Closer To Declaring Coronavirus Outbreak As Pandemic; Virus Reported In More Than 100 Countries

Mar 10, 2020

Devex: Coronavirus: WHO inches closer to declaring a pandemic
“The World Health Organization inched closer to declaring a pandemic Monday, after coming under fire for failing to do so even though COVID-19 cases have now been reported in more than 100 countries. ‘Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,’ said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference…” (Jerving, 3/10).

