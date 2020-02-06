WHO Appeals For $675M To Bolster International Response To Novel Coronavirus

U.N. News: $675 million appeal to stop coronavirus in its tracks, as deaths rise

“The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) appealed on Wednesday for $675 million to boost international measures to counter the new coronavirus epidemic, as deaths from the outbreak [surpassed] 500. … Noting the concern generated by the virus, Tedros added that ‘we must not forget how difficult it is for the people of Wuhan,’ in reference to the city at the epicenter of the outbreak in central China…” (2/5).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s appeal is available from VOA and Washington Times.