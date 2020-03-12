menu

White House Outlines Steps Taken To Address Coronavirus Outbreak

Mar 12, 2020

White House: Remarks by President Trump in Address to the Nation
In an Oval Office address to the nation, President Trump discussed the actions being taken by the White House to respond to the coronavirus outbreak (3/11).

White House: President Donald J. Trump Has Taken Unprecedented Steps To Respond To The Coronavirus And Protect The Health And Safety Of Americans
This fact sheet outlines steps the White House is taking to address the coronavirus outbreak, including restricting travel from impacted areas and supporting U.S. businesses and workers impacted by coronavirus (3/11).

