White House Distances Itself From Trade Adviser’s Opinion Piece Criticizing Fauci; Fauci Says Administration Should Focus On Pandemic Response

The Atlantic: Fauci: ‘Bizarre’ White House Behavior Only Hurts the President

“Anthony Fauci isn’t about to quit, despite the White House’s clumsy attempts to stain his public image. More so now than at any other point in their uneasy partnership, it seems that if President Donald Trump wants to be rid of Fauci, he’ll need to fire him. In recent days especially, the White House has stepped up efforts to discredit Fauci, a move he describes as ‘bizarre.’ … He described the White House attacks against him as ‘nonsense’ and ‘completely wrong.’ He also seemed dismayed that they are coming at a time when COVID-19 is surging across the country, deaths are once again rising, and Americans remain deeply confused about how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe…” (Nicholas/Yong, 7/15).

Wall Street Journal: White House Distances Itself From Trade Adviser’s Criticism of Dr. Fauci

“A senior White House trade adviser criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, in an opinion column that the White House said wasn’t authorized. In the column published Tuesday night in USA Today, Peter Navarro wrote, ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.’ He added that he listens to Dr. Fauci ‘with skepticism and caution.’ Some administration officials have ramped up their public and private criticism of Dr. Fauci in recent days, but the White House on Wednesday distanced itself from Mr. Navarro’s column…” (Restuccia, 7/15).

