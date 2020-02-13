W-GDP Marks 1 Year Anniversary With Announcements On Future Activities, Management

Devex: W-GDP marks year 1 with efforts to set down roots

“The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, or W-GDP, marked its one-year anniversary Wednesday with a set of announcements and research outlining how it will be managed moving forward and what it has achieved thus far. … The State Department will take the lead role in coordinating W-GDP, which has until now been run out of the White House. … The U.S. Agency for International Development will apparently continue to manage the W-GDP fund, which was launched last year…” (Saldinger, 2/13).