menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

W-GDP Marks 1 Year Anniversary With Announcements On Future Activities, Management

Feb 13, 2020

Devex: W-GDP marks year 1 with efforts to set down roots
“The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, or W-GDP, marked its one-year anniversary Wednesday with a set of announcements and research outlining how it will be managed moving forward and what it has achieved thus far. … The State Department will take the lead role in coordinating W-GDP, which has until now been run out of the White House. … The U.S. Agency for International Development will apparently continue to manage the W-GDP fund, which was launched last year…” (Saldinger, 2/13).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.