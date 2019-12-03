Various Organizations Release Content Related To World AIDS Day

Center for Global Development: HIV Treatment in Rural South Africa Increases Employment among HIV-Negative Neighbors — Especially Women (Over/Kaufman, 12/2).

Center for Strategic & International Studies: World AIDS Day: Big Questions on the Eve of HIV’s Pivotal Year (Allinder, 11/26).

Friends of the Global Fight: Elton John and other leading public figures make statement in support of the Global Fund (12/2).

UNAIDS: HIV treatment numbers continue to rise (12/2).

UNAIDS: Ending AIDS is everyone’s business (12/2).