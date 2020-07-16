menu

Vaccinations Against Preventable Childhood Illness Declining During COVID-19, WHO, UNICEF Warn

Jul 16, 2020

VOA News: Vaccinations Against Preventable Childhood Diseases in ‘Alarming Decline,’ U.N. Says
“There has been an alarming decline in the number of children getting vaccinated for such preventable diseases as diphtheria, tetanus, and measles, the United Nations warned Wednesday. The U.N.’s World Health Organization and UNICEF blame the decline on the disruption of routine health care caused by the coronavirus pandemic. … But even before the pandemic hit, the agencies said, progress in vaccinating children was slipping. They said nearly 14 million children did not get shots against measles and pertussis in 2019…” (7/15).

Additional coverage of the U.N. agencies’ statement is available from BBC, Reuters, U.N. News, and VOA News.

