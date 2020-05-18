USG Facilitates Emergency Delivery Of ARVs To Nepal Following Shortage In Country

U.S. Embassy in Nepal: U.S. Government Delivers Emergency Shipment of Anti-retroviral (ARV) Medicine

“On Wednesday, May 13, Nepal received a shipment of much needed Anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine that has been in short supply since March. These medicines will ensure continuity of care for 18,628 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Nepal in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Before the arrival of this shipment, Nepal was within days of running out of ARVs, and some patients had only one or two doses of medication left. The U.S. Government was pleased to have been able to work with suppliers, shippers, and officials in both India and Nepal to purchase and import these life-saving drugs, which will ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines to PLHIV in Nepal. USAID, through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the Global Fund partnered to purchase more than $300,000 in ARV medicine for this shipment…” (5/15).