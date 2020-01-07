menu

USAID, Sweden Make Contributions To WFP To Assist Drought-Affected Populations In Zambia

Jan 07, 2020

Devdiscourse: USAID donates $3.39mn to WFP for assisting drought-affected people in Zambia
“The United States Agency for International Development has made a contribution of USD 3.39 million to the United Nations World Food Programme. The objective of this contribution is to meet the immediate food requirements of drought-affected people in Zambia…” (1/6).

Devdiscourse: Sweden donates $2mn to WFP to help drought-affected people in Zambia
“A contribution of SEK 20 million (USD 2 million) has been made by the government of Sweden to the United Nations World Food Programme with an objective to help meet the food and nutrition needs of people affected by the drought in Zambia…” (1/6).

