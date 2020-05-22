USAID Provides Additional $162M In Assistance To Address COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Food Security

USAID/Medium: USAID Provides Food Assistance to Help Mitigate COVID-19 Impacts

This post discusses U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement this week of an additional $162 million in assistance to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including food assistance. The post notes, “The new funding will expand our focus to include an essential resource for staying healthy: food. In addition, it will support case management and keep essential health services operating, provide safe water and hygiene items, and support COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement programs…” (5/20).