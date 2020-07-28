USAID Provides 88K Insecticide-Treated Nets To Prevent Malaria In Laos

USAID: U.S. Provides 88,000 Additional Mosquito Nets To Prevent Malaria In Laos

“Continuing the United States’ longstanding support of the Lao health sector, U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond presented 88,000 specially-treated mosquito nets funded by the United States to Vice Minister of Health Dr. Phouthone Muangpak at a ceremony in Vientiane on July 17. These mosquito nets, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will be distributed to Lao families in areas where the number of malaria cases remains particularly high…” (7/27).