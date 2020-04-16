menu

USAID Launches First-Ever Digital Strategy For Development, Humanitarian Assistance

Apr 16, 2020

USAID: USAID Launches First Strategy to Advance Development in a Digital Age
“[On Wednesday], the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) released its first-ever Digital Strategy, which charts an Agency-wide vision for development and humanitarian assistance through the responsible use of digital technology in the world’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. … Now more than ever, as the global development community works to deliver life-saving assistance and relay crucial information in the face of COVID-19, the enabling role of digital technology is undeniable. The pandemic has disrupted daily life and forced physical distancing, which makes the Internet and mobile telephony even more indispensable…” (4/15).

