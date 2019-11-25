menu

Norway Launches World’s First International Development Assistance Strategy Focused On Non-Communicable Diseases

Nov 25, 2019

Health Policy Watch: Norway Launches First-Ever Strategy By Major International Donor To Combat Non-Communicable Diseases
“Norway has launched a milestone ‘Better Health, Better Life’ strategy to combat deadly non-communicable (NCDs) diseases as part of its international development assistance. This makes Norway the first to develop a strategy for combating this large and growing global health threat, which currently receives only about 1% of international health assistance…” (Fletcher, 11/22).

