USAID, CDC, HHS Providing Financial Assistance, Other Support To Address Samoa Measles Outbreak

USAID: USAID Responds to the Deadly Outbreak of Measles in Samoa

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding the World Health Organization (WHO) to help coordinate international aid for the outbreak of measles in the Independent State of Samoa. USAID is providing $200,000 in disaster assistance to fund the WHO’s coordination of, and support for, international efforts to respond to the highly contagious disease. … USAID is coordinating our response in Samoa with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which has deployed a two-person technical team to the capital city of Apia to support the Ministry of Health” (12/11).