USAID Blog Post Highlights Nepalese Girl’s Experience Addressing Gender-Based Violence, Human Trafficking In Country

USAID/Medium: A Safer World for Girls

Pamala Horugavye, senior development outreach and communication specialist for USAID’s Mission in Nepal, discusses the experience of Laxmi Koirala of Surkhet, Western Nepal, and her involvement with USAID’s Stop Girl Trafficking Program. Laxmi and other educators continue to work to halt gender-based violence and human trafficking in the country even though USAID’s three-year Stop Girl’s Trafficking Program ended in July 2019 (1/10).