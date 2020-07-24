USAID Applauds U.N. Humanitarian Plan For Venezuela

USAID: The United States Applauds the Release of the United Nations’ 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Venezuela

“Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released its 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Venezuela. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) applauds this comprehensive new plan, which lays out the severity of humanitarian needs in Venezuela and outlines what is needed to respond…” (7/23).