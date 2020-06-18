USAID Announces New Investments To Address Gender-Based Violence In Environmental Programs

USAID: USAID Announces New Investments to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence in Environmental Programs

This press releases discusses the five winners of USAID’s Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable Environments (RISE) Challenge, all of whom aim to address gender-based violence in environmental programs, noting, “The winners will receive a total of $1.2 million in grants from USAID to implement and test solutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republics of Colombia, Fiji, and Uganda. … USAID, through our Office of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in the Bureau for Economic Growth, Education, and the Environment, aims to incentivize partnerships between organizations that are working on the environment and on equality between women and men and women’s empowerment. The Agency works to fund promising approaches that address GBV in programs that focus on the access, use, control, and management of natural resources” (6/17).