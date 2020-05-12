menu

USAID Announces New $20M Feed The Future Program In Zimbabwe

May 12, 2020

VOA: USAID Unveils $20 Million Program to Combat Food Insecurity in Zimbabwe
“The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Zimbabwe has signed a $20 million contract with a local organization expected to boost food production in the country. In a statement, the U.S Embassy in Harare said the new ‘Feed the Future’ program, known as Fostering Agribusiness for Resilient Markets (FARM), is designed to combat food insecurity in Zimbabwe…” (Dube, 5/12).

