USAID Administrator, Sierra Leone Vice President Meet To Discuss Health, Development Issues

USAID: USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Meeting With The Honourable Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Ph.D., Vice President Of The Republic Of Sierra Leone

According to Acting Spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala, “On November 19, 2019, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met in Washington, D.C., with The Honourable Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Ph.D., Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Administrator Green and Vice President Jalloh spoke about Sierra Leone’s strong leadership in the health sector, particularly in preventing further outbreaks of Ebola. … The Administrator emphasized that the Sierra Leonian authorities must work with civil society to increase efforts to combat human trafficking…” (11/19).