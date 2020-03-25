USAID Administrator Mark Green Provides Statement Recognizing World TB Day

USAID: Statement From USAID Administrator Mark Green On World Tuberculosis Day

In a statement recognizing World TB Day, which takes place annually on March 24, USAID Administrator Mark Green notes, “This year, [World TB Day] comes at a time when communities across the globe are also working to control another devastating respiratory pandemic, COVID-19. While we can still reflect on the progress made in fighting TB, today serves as a worldwide call to acknowledge the tremendous global impact of contagious infectious diseases, and the need for accelerated action to address them and safeguard global health everywhere” (3/24).