USAID Administrator Discusess Agency’s Global Health Work In Statement Before House Appropriations Subcommittee

USAID: Written Statement of Administrator Mark Green Before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

“…The President’s Budget Request for FY 2021 seeks $2.1 billion for USAID-Global Health programs. USAID will use these resources to accelerate progress towards ending preventable child and maternal deaths and combating infectious diseases, while building sustainable, effective, and efficient country health systems. As part of that effort, we will continue our longstanding efforts to strengthen developing countries’ capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious diseases outbreaks…” (3/3).