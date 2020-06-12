menu

USAID Acting Administrator Provides Statement Congratulating Winner Of 2020 World Food Prize

Jun 12, 2020

USAID: USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa on the 2020 World Food Prize
In a statement on the 2020 World Food Prize, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa congratulates this year’s winner, Rattan Lal, whose research focuses on management of soil resources. Barsa notes, “The global demand for food is growing faster than the world’s population. Agriculture and food systems face the challenge of producing more while using less land and water. Dr. Lal’s work has advanced our ability to grow more food while minimizing the environmental impact for agriculture — essential for sustainable solutions to end hunger and malnutrition” (6/11).

