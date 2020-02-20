menu

UNICEF Calls For Increased Humanitarian Support For Niger

Feb 20, 2020

UNICEF: 2.9 million people, including 1.6 million children, affected by one or more humanitarian crises in Niger, in 2020
“Nearly 3 million people in Niger, more than half of whom are children, need humanitarian assistance amidst the risks posed by insecurity, malnutrition, recurrent disease epidemics, cyclical floods, droughts, and displacement. UNICEF [on Wednesday] called for increased attention to the plight of children and their families. … UNICEF is appealing for solidarity to help the Government of Niger and its partners meet the urgent needs of the affected populations and provide vital assistance to improve their living conditions in the affected areas…” (2/19).

