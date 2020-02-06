menu

UNHCR Stepping Up Humanitarian Response In Africa’s Sahel Region

Feb 06, 2020

U.N. News: Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable,’ urges Grandi
“The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) is stepping up response in Africa’s Sahel region where escalating violence has forced a rising number of people to flee their homes. Agency chief Filippo Grandi this week concluded a visit to three affected countries — Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger — expressing alarm over the rapidly deteriorating situation…” (2/5).

