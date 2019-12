UNFPA: In the Sahel, where motherhood is deadliest, midwives are saving lives

This post discusses the Sahel Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend (SWEDD) project, which offers midwife training and is supported by the World Bank, UNFPA, and the governments of several Sahel nations. The post notes, “So far, the SWEDD project has helped train over 6,600 midwives across the implementing countries” (11/22).