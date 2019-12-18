menu

UNAIDS Posts Discuss Community Involvement In HIV/AIDS Response, Importance Of Knowing HIV Status

Dec 18, 2019

UNAIDS: Communities are making the difference in the HIV response
First published by Global Cause on World AIDS Day, this piece by UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima discusses the role of communities in the HIV/AIDS response and the importance of international support for community-driven actions (12/18).

UNAIDS: Young people and men less likely to know their HIV status
This update discusses the importance of various populations knowing their HIV status, highlighting the challenges in several regions of Africa (12/17).

