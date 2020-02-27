UNAIDS Executive Director Releases Statement Recognizing Zero Discrimination Day, International Women’s Day

UNAIDS: Message from the UNAIDS Executive Director on Zero Discrimination Day and International Women’s Day

In a press statement ahead of Zero Discrimination Day, recognized on March 1, and International Women’s Day, marked on March 8, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima writes, “Beating AIDS depends on tackling all forms of discrimination. … Feminism, human rights, and zero discrimination are values deeply rooted across the world: they express our humanity, our recognition that I am because you are. And they are central to the struggle to beat AIDS…” The piece also includes a link to a video statement by Byanyima (2/26).