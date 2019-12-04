menu

Ugandan Physician Discusses How Policy Gap Hinders Access To Abortion For Sexual Violence Survivors

Dec 04, 2019

International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics: Closing policy gaps for survivors of sexual violence
“Unsafe abortion continues to contribute significantly to maternal mortality and morbidity in Uganda. To mark the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, Dr. Kayondo Simon Peter, obstetrician and gynecologist, project coordinator for the FIGO Advocating for Safe Abortion project at the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Uganda (AOGU), highlights how a policy gap is denying access to safe abortion for survivors of sexual violence, as well as other women…” (12/3).

