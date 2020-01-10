menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

U.S. State Department Misses Deadline To Respond To Congressional Request For Information On Cuts To U.S. Foreign Aid To Central American Nations

Jan 10, 2020

Devex: U.S. State Department ignores congressional request for Central America aid update
“The State Department has missed a [Dec. 18] deadline to provide Congress with requested information about Trump administration cuts to U.S. foreign assistance to Central America last year. The department has not responded to a letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, and Trade Subcommittee Chair Albio Sires sent on Dec. 4…” (Welsh, 1/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.