U.S. So Far Spends Little Of Aid Allocated For Global COVID-19 Response, Says NYT; Media Outlets Examine Impacts Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO, Trump Administration Policies’ Impacts On Global Diplomacy Amid Pandemic

New York Times: Despite Big Promises, U.S. Has Delivered Limited Aid in Global Virus Response

“The Trump administration has lauded itself as leading the world in confronting the coronavirus. But it has so far failed to spend more than 75 percent of the American humanitarian aid that Congress provided three months ago to help overseas victims of the virus…” (Jakes, 6/7).

NPR: How Will The U.S. And WHO Fare Without Each Other?

“[On May 29], President Trump declared that he is ‘terminating’ the decades-long U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over the agency’s relationship with China and withdrawing U.S. funding. But it’s unclear what will happen next — and what the short- and long-term implications will be. … [T]here are direct consequences if the U.S. stops funding and cooperating with the U.N. agency tasked with coordinating global responses to health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what could happen in the short, medium, and long term…” (Huang, 6/5).

DW: Mo Ibrahim: Trump playing ‘blame game’ with WHO, coronavirus (van Eyssen/Micah, 6/7).

New York Times: Has ‘America First’ Become ‘Trump First’? Germans Wonder (Bennhold et al., 6/6).

New York Times: How Global Cooperation Could Be Key to Containing the Coronavirus (Gupta, 6/5).

POLITICO: Trump hails ‘tremendous progress’ on Covid-19 vaccine (Ollstein, 6/5).

Washington Post: Pentagon’s coronavirus plan includes millions for missile tubes and body armor (Gregg/Warner, 6/4).