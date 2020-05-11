U.S. Senate Democrats Introduce Bill Seeking $9B For International COVID-19 Response; Health Officials To Testify In Senate Regarding U.S. Response

Devex: U.S. Senate Democrats introduce $9B international COVID-19 funding bill

“A group of Senate Democrats introduced legislation Friday that would provide $9 billion for the global COVID-19 response and chart a more engaged course of action for the U.S. To date, most U.S. COVID-19 legislation has focused on the domestic response, and aid advocates had been pushing for more global funding. They will see this bill as a positive step, though it falls short of the $12 billion that advocates had proposed…” (Saldinger, 5/11).

Roll Call: Senate Democrats want $9 billion to fight COVID-19 overseas

“…The legislation, unveiled on Friday, is sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez of New Jersey and is co-sponsored by eight of his Democratic colleagues on the committee. A major focus of the policy bill is to force the Trump administration to cooperate with multilateral organizations in searching for and sharing an eventual vaccine…” (Oswald, 5/8).

STAT: 14 questions for Fauci, Redfield, and the other Trump officials testifying on the U.S. coronavirus response

“…On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, Stephen Hahn, and Brett Giroir are set to testify before the Senate’s main health committee. They’ll come face to face (or Zoom-to-face) with lawmakers who’ve been outspoken in their criticisms of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.). … One missing voice, however, will be the administration’s top health care official: Alex Azar, who the president replaced as task force chair in February, and who has been criticized recently for, among other issues, the controversial reassignment of Rick Bright, a high-ranking official helping to oversee vaccine development. If we had the opportunity, here’s what STAT reporters would ask the assembled guests on Tuesday…” (5/11).

