U.S. Secretary Of State Participates In Video Conference With Foreign Ministers On COVID-19 Response Efforts

U.S. Department of State: Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Video Conference with Partners on COVID-19
This readout provides a summary of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s video conference with the foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on COVID-19 response efforts, the importance of international cooperation, and collaboration on preventing future global health crises (5/11).