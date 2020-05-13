U.S. Provides COVID-19 Pandemic Assistance To South Africa, Nigeria

AP: U.S. gives ‘up to 1,000’ ventilators to South Africa for virus

“The U.S. government is donating ‘up to 1,000’ ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to COVID-19 as the Trump administration addresses criticism that it hasn’t done enough for countries in need. … The U.S. soon will make similar donations to countries around the world, according to embassy officials…” (Meldrum, 5/12).

The Guardian (Nigeria): United States spends $33m on COVID-19 response in Nigeria

“The United States (U.S.) yesterday disclosed that it has spent over $32.8m in Nigeria in its response to COVID-19 pandemic. In a virtual press briefing, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said America had spent over $237m in its interventions on the African continent, while its global interventions had reached $32.4b…” (Mbamalu/Azeez, 5/13).