U.S. Provides $1M In Health Assistance To Liberia To Respond To COVID-19

U.S. Embassy in Liberia: The United States Provides One Million Dollars In Assistance to Liberia to Respond to COVID-19

“The United States Government has committed $1,000,000 in health funds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia. The United States, via the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Liberia, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment. … Through this assistance, USAID will support: [c]ase management to strengthen clinical care … [i]nfection prevention and control … [l]aboratory strengthening to help Liberia prepare for COVID-19 testing … [c]ommunications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus … [and surveillance] and rapid response to enhance case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19. USAID also helps countries train and support rapid-response teams to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing…” (5/7).