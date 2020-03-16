U.S. President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus; Lawmakers, White House Continue Discussions Over Emergency Funding, Measures

CNBC: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

“President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, and announced a set of specific measures aimed at stemming the effects of the outbreak. … The emergency declaration will free up as much as $50 billion in financial resources to efforts by states and U.S. territories to assist Americans affected by the outbreak…” (Mangan/Wilkie, 3/13).

The Hill: McConnell: Discussions underway on additional coronavirus bills

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that discussions were already underway about additional coronavirus legislation beyond a second package that passed the House this weekend. … McConnell’s statement comes after the House passed a second coronavirus package over the weekend…” (Carney, 3/15).

POLITICO: White House eyes additional cash for Pentagon, Homeland Security as virus outbreak widens

“The White House budget office will send Congress another funding request that would potentially bolster the Pentagon, the VA and Homeland Security as federal agencies work to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told POLITICO on Sunday night…” (Emma, 3/15).