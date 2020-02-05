U.S. Lawmakers Take Several Actions In Response To Novel Coronavirus Outbreak; Media Outlets Examine Broader U.S. Response

The Hill: U.S. lawmakers push WHO to recognize Taiwan as independent state as coronavirus outbreak continues

“U.S. lawmakers are pushing legislation that would work toward granting Taiwan recognition in the World Health Organization (WHO) in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has left Taiwan subject to flight bans and limited information…” (Moreno, 2/4).

The Hill: Democrats urge emergency funding for coronavirus outbreak

“House Democrats on Tuesday urged Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to request a package of emergency supplemental funding to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Further resources will be necessary to support an aggressive and comprehensive government-wide response to the 2019 novel Coronavirus, both domestically and internationally,’ House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Labor, Health and Human Services subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) wrote Azar in a letter…” (Elis, 2/4).

Homeland Preparedness News: Sens. Warren, King inquire as to why infectious disease program was closed

“Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Angus King (I-Maine) recently requested information on why the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) PREDICT program was ended…” (Druga, 2/4).

Homeland Preparedness News: Nuclear Threat Initiative lays out action plan for U.S. to fight Coronavirus outbreaks

“The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) has offered recommendations for the United States to prevent and respond to potential biological catastrophes, such as the novel coronavirus. NTI officials say global biological catastrophes may not only impact millions of lives but could have a huge impact on the global economy. Thus, they must be treated as a threat to global peace and security, as well as an international public health challenge…” (Kovaleski, 2/4).

