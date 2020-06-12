U.S. Infectious Disease Expert Fauci Says World Needs WHO, Pushing For Improvements

CBC: The WHO may be ‘imperfect’ but the world still needs it, says Dr. Anthony Fauci

“One of the lead members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 advisory panel says the world still needs the World Health Organization, despite some of the flaws that have been exposed during this pandemic. In an interview with CBC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he supports the WHO and is pushing for improvements so it can ‘correct some of the missteps of the past.’ ‘The WHO is an imperfect organization. It certainly has made some missteps but it has also done a lot of good,’ Fauci told the CBC’s Rosemary Barton…” (Tasker/Barton, 6/11).

Additional coverage of the CBC interview is available from CNN.