U.S. House Republicans Question Relationship Between WHO, China; Trump Administration Threatens Cutting U.S. Funding To U.N. Agency As Some Health Experts Denounce Move

The Hill: House Republicans call on WHO to explain relationship with China

“Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform committee are demanding answers about the World Health Organization’s (WHO) relationship with China amid mounting congressional criticism of its response to the coronavirus outbreak…” (Brufke, 4/10).

POLITICO: Trump aides look to punish WHO

“Aides to President Donald Trump are debating some potentially far-reaching moves to punish the World Health Organization in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including cutting off U.S. funding and trying to create an alternative institution. Officials have begun drafting a letter that — if the decision is made — will announce a suspension of U.S. funding to the WHO and a related body, the Pan American Health Organization, according to a person familiar with the issue…” (Toosi, 4/11).

POLITICO: Public health professionals plead with Trump not to defund WHO

“A trio of public health and medical professionals making the rounds on the Sunday morning news shows called for President Donald Trump not to defund the World Health Organization as the administration weighs punitive measures on the public health organization…” (Beavers, 4/12).

