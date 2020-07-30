U.S. House Democrats Introduce Legislation To Repeal Helms Amendment

The Hill: Democrats introduce bill to repeal funding ban on abortions abroad

“Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Wednesday that would repeal a decades-old policy that prevents U.S. foreign aid programs from providing funding for abortion services. … Schakowsky’s bill, the Abortion Is Health Care Act of 2020, would classify abortion services as a safe component of reproductive health care. The longtime progressive said her legislation is the first bill to attempt removal of the amendment since its inception…” (Birenbaum, 7/29).

Additional coverage of the proposed legislation to repeal the Helms amendment is available from The Guardian and Ms. Magazine.