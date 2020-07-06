U.S. House Appropriations Committee Releases Draft FY21 SFOPs Funding Bill

U.S. House Committee on Appropriations: Appropriations Committee Releases Fiscal Year 2021 State and Foreign Operations Funding Bill

“The House Appropriations Committee today released the draft fiscal year 2021 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs funding bill, which will be considered in subcommittee [July 6]. The legislation funds the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development, and other international programs and activities. In total, the bill provides $65.87 billion in funding, an increase of $8.467 billion above the FY 2020 enacted level and $21.158 billion above the request. This includes $10.018 billion in emergency funding for coronavirus preparedness, response, and relief globally…” (7/5).