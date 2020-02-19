U.S. HHS Working With Sanofi, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatment

The Hill: U.S. partnering with drugmakers on coronavirus vaccine

“The Trump administration is working with two pharmaceutical companies to develop a treatment for the coronavirus. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday said it would provide funding to French drugmaker Sanofi to produce a coronavirus vaccine candidate. … Also on Tuesday, BARDA said it was expanding its partnership with Janssen, part of Johnson & Johnson…” (Weixel, 2/18).

Additional coverage of the search for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is available from ABC’s RN Drive, Reuters, STAT, and Wall Street Journal.