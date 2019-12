Homeland Preparedness News: DHHS awards Sanofi Pasteur $226M for expansion of influenza pandemic preparedness efforts

“Per an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Sanofi Pasteur will gain $226 million to increase its domestic pandemic influenza vaccine production capabilities. … This, Sanofi says, will bolster U.S. and global pandemic preparedness…” (Galford, 12/11).