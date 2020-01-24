U.S. Health Officials To Brief Senate On Coronavirus Outbreak; U.K. To Hold Emergency Meeting; Taiwan President Calls On WHO To Grant Full Access To Virus Updates

The Hill: Administration to give Senate briefing on coronavirus

“Senators are set to hear from top federal health officials Friday regarding the outbreak of the new coronavirus originating in China. The administration’s briefing will be jointly hosted by the Senate Health and Foreign Relations committees, the panels said in a joint statement on Thursday…” (Weixel, 1/23).

Reuters: Britain convenes emergency response meeting on new coronavirus

“Britain will convene an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss measures to contain a virus that has killed 26 people and infected more than 800 in China, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said…” (James et al., 1/24).

Reuters: Parties unite over Taiwan’s exclusion from WHO anti-virus planning

“Taiwan’s exclusion from World Health Organization meetings on the coronavirus outbreak has united the island’s political parties, who normally agree on little, especially to do with China. Taiwan is not a member of the WHO due to the objection of China, which considers it a Chinese province with no right to participate in international organizations as a separate entity. … Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, re-elected by a landslide this month on a platform of standing up to China, this week called on the WHO to set aside political considerations and grant it full access to virus updates…” (Blanchard/Nebehay, 1/24).

