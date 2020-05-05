menu

U.S. Head Of Preparedness Focused On Biodefense, With Benefits To Former Client Not Disclosed To Senate

May 05, 2020

Washington Post: Before pandemic, Trump’s stockpile chief put focus on biodefense. An old client benefited.
“After Robert Kadlec was confirmed as President Trump’s top official for public health preparedness in 2017, he began pressing to increase government stocks of a smallpox vaccine. His office ultimately made a deal to buy up to $2.8 billion of the vaccine from a company that once paid Kadlec as a consultant, a connection he did not disclose on a Senate questionnaire when he was nominated. … The 10-year contract is part of an effort by Kadlec to bolster the nation’s stockpile of defenses against biological and chemical weapons, a focus he made a priority over preparing for a natural pandemic, an examination by The Washington Post found…” (Swaine et al., 5/4).

