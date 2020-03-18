U.S. Government Urges Americans To Enact Social Distancing Guidance, Anticipates 18-Month Pandemic Response

Financial Times: Donald Trump urges Americans to support ‘war’ on coronavirus

“Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the U.S. was fighting a ‘war’ against the coronavirus pandemic, as the president urged Americans to heed the social distancing guidelines that his administration released earlier this week…” (Sevastopulo/Manson, 3/17).

New York Times: U.S. Virus Plan Anticipates 18-Month Pandemic and Widespread Shortages

“A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic ‘will last 18 months or longer’ and could include ‘multiple waves,’ resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation’s health care system. The 100-page plan, dated Friday, the same day President Trump declared a national emergency, laid out a grim prognosis for the spread of the virus and outlined a response that would activate agencies across the government and potentially employ special presidential powers to mobilize the private sector…” (Baker/Sullivan, 3/17).

Additional coverage of the U.S. government’s domestic response to COVID-19 is available from ABC, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, and Washington Times.