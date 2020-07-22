U.S. Government, Pfizer Agree To Large-Scale Production Of Potential Novel Coronavirus Vaccine

HHS: U.S. Government Engages Pfizer to Produce Millions of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense (DoD) today announced an agreement with U.S.-based Pfizer Inc. for large-scale production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States following the vaccine’s successful manufacture and approval. The agreement also allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses…” (7/22).