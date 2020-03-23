menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.S. Federal, State Governments Respond To COVID-19; USAID Offers Advice For Private Sector Partners

Mar 23, 2020

CIDRAP News: National Guard activated for 3 states as U.S. COVID-19 cases pass 33,000
“President Trump today announced he has activated the National Guard for three hard-hit states, and Ohio and Louisiana [Sunday] became the latest states to issue mandatory shelter-in-place orders, as the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States soared past 33,000…” (Schnirring, 3/22).

Washington Post: As coronavirus spreads, so do doubts about America’s ability to meet the moment
“As the novel coronavirus spreads through communities across the country, it poses a critical question: Can America’s people, institutions, and government collectively rise to the occasion to defeat a once-in-a-generation crisis? With a global pandemic testing the country’s political, financial, social, and moral fabric, there are growing signs that answering in the affirmative has become increasingly difficult…” (Olorunnipa et al., 3/22).

AP: Iran leader refuses U.S. help, citing virus conspiracy theory (Gambrell, 3/22).

Devex: USAID advice for business partners in responding to COVID-19 (Cornish, 3/23).

DW: Joe Biden to launch ‘shadow’ coronavirus briefings as Trump ‘unfit to lead’ (Martin, 3/22).

The Hill: Khamenei: U.S. offer to help Iran ‘strange’ (Budryk, 3/22).

Wall Street Journal: With Unmandated Sick Leave, U.S. Economy Is More Vulnerable to Pandemics (Torry, 3/22).

Washington Post: Trump writes North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to offer help against the coronavirus (Kim, 3/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.