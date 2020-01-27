menu

U.S. Federal Officials To Revisit Review Policies For Gain-Of-Function Research, Examine Transparency Questions

Jan 27, 2020

Science: After criticism, federal officials to revisit policy for reviewing risky virus experiments
“A long-running debate over U.S. government-funded research that tweaks risky pathogens in ways that could make them more dangerous to humans is flaring up again. This time, at issue is whether officials should make public the work of a closed-door federal committee that weighs the risks and benefits of experiments proposed for funding by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and in the past 2 years has greenlighted two controversial avian influenza studies…” (Kaiser, 1/24).

