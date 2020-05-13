U.S. Department Of State Fact Sheets Discuss U.S. Coordination With Transatlantic, North American Partners To Respond To COVID-19

U.S. Department of State: Transatlantic Cooperation on COVID-19

This fact sheet discusses U.S. coordination with Transatlantic partners on the COVID-19 response, including weekly calls with Transatlantic allies and partners “to share ideas and best practices in responding to the unique and complex challenges presented by the global pandemic and plan for safely re-opening … economies and commerce” (5/12).

U.S. Department of State: North American Cooperation on COVID-19

This fact sheet discusses U.S. coordination with Canada and Mexico on the COVID-19 response, including weekly calls with the two nations’ deputy ministers “to discuss challenges and share best practices in responding to the unique and complex challenges presented by the global pandemic and planning for safely re-opening … economies and commerce” (5/12).