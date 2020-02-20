U.S. Congress Should Support Global HER Act, Repeal Mexico City Policy, Opinion Piece Says

Sacramento Bee: The global gag rule on abortion and reproductive health care must be repealed

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), medical doctor and member of Congress serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Melvine Ouyo, former Kibera clinic director for Family Health Options Kenya

“…The impact of the [expanded Mexico City policy, also known as the global gag rule,] runs beyond decreased access to contraception, safe abortion, and prenatal care. The policy now applies to all [U.S.] global health funding… putting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and nutrition programs at risk. … All of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate frontrunners have promised to end the global gag rule. … A bill currently in Congress, the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (Global HER) Act, would end the global gag rule permanently. We need all legislators — both Democrats and Republicans — to fight to ensure that clinics around the world receive the funding they need to serve their patients. We must end the attack on reproductive rights and permanently repeal the global gag rule” (2/19).